IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 24 hours

Hyderabad: The local unit of the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains during the next 24 hours in the State. The IMD has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places at Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts on Monday.

The IMD has predicted heavy rains at isolated places near the border districts of Telangana. The officials have attributed this to the low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD has predicted rains also in various other places in Telangana like Bhupalpally, Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jagtial, Sircilla, Siddipet, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Sangareddy districts. The IMD has asked people to be cautious due to the possibility of heavy rains coupled with gusty winds at 30 to 40 kmph.

The IMD had predicted heavy rains also in northern Telangana districts like Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Jangaon, Vikarabad, Yadadri, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Rangareddy, Mahabubabad districts late night on Sunday. The officials said that there would be moderate rainfall or thundershowers in Hyderabad and its nearby areas with 30 to 60 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

Because of the heavy rains for the last few days, many water bodies like lakes and streams have been overflowing in the districts. The low-lying areas in the districts were submerged at different places and at least two persons reportedly went missing. The Adilabad district received more than 10 cm of rain. The roads were damaged to a large extent in Mancherial because of incessant rains. There were heavy rains in Warangal district. The Govindaraopet mandal received the highest rainfall of 21.76 cm. The officials had closed the Yedupayala Vana Durga Bhavani temple in Medak because of heavy inflows from Manjeera. Roads were cut off in Khammam district because of heavy rainfall. The Munneru Vagu has been flowing with heavy inflows. With the Met department forecasting heavy rainfall on Monday, the officials are on their toes. There was heavy traffic jam at Medchal Highway because of the flood waters.