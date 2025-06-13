IMD predicts heavy rainfall to AP and Telangana amid surface circulation

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued alerts regarding significant rainfall across southern Odisha and adjacent areas of North Coast Andhra. Current weather patterns indicate that surface circulation will persist up to a height of 5.8 km above sea level, continuing into Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, and Interior Karnataka. As a result, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in these regions over the next four days.

Telangana is also forecasted to experience heavy rain, alongside thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km/h. Citizens are advised to remain vigilant as the chance of severe weather persists.

On June 13, the Disaster Management Agency reported that several districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Parvathipurammanyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Kakinada, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, and Anantapur, may experience moderate rain with thundershowers. Light rains are anticipated in other districts.

Looking ahead to Saturday, June 14, moderate to heavy rains are likely in Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, and East Godavari districts, while light to moderate rains are expected across Parvathipurammanyam, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, and YSR Kadapa districts.

As of 7 pm on Thursday, recorded rainfall included 64.5 mm in Malakapalle (East Godavari), 61.7 mm in Macherla (Palnadu), 55 mm in Kakani, 54 mm in Reddygunta (Chittoor), and 47.5 mm in Bhimulavaripalem (Tirupati).

In Telangana, on the same day, light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in isolated areas such as Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal, and Hanamkonda. Additionally, Nalgonda is predicted to see a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, while Mahabubnagar may record a minimum of 27.1 degrees Celsius.