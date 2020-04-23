IMD warns of severe heatwave in Telangana in May
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted severe heatwave in May first week in Telangana. The temperature is believed to touch 45-degree celsius.
The officials said that the state would record the temperature above than the normal range. IMD Hyderabad director K Naga Ratna said that the temperature might increase from 31-degree celsius to 43-degree celsius in the coming days.
So far, Hyderabad recorded the highest temperature of 43.3-degree celsius on April 30, 1973. The city is expected to beat the temperature this summer. At present, districts like Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla have seen a rise in temperature.
There is 40 per cent chance that maximum temperature will be above the normal change, the officials said.