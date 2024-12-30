Impeccable arrangements in place for Hyderabad’s numaish

Hyderabad: Massive, foolproof arrangements have been made for the upcoming 84th All-India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish),which will open its doors on January 3 instead of January 1.

The decision to defer the formal inauguration of Numaish was taken in view of the seven-day national mourning declared by the Union government after the passing away of former prime minister, Dr Manmohan Singh.

The exhibition, which will feature more than 2,000 stalls, explores an array of offerings, including clothing, food, accessories, and household essentials curated by traders from across the country, including Jammu Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Lucknow, Odisha, and many more. Visitors can witness various handicrafts, handlooms, and industrial products, showcasing India’s rich artistry and craftsmanship. About 1,500 exhibitors, including State and Central government departments, will participate in the exhibition. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will inaugurate Numaish, which will continue till February 15. The exhibition will be open from 4 pm to 10:30 pm on weekdays and will be extended until 11 pm on weekends and public holidays.

While briefing about the arrangements made for the 45-day-long exhibtion, D Suresh Kumar, convener of the exhibition society, said that compared to last year, significant upgrades have been made at the venue this year. Walkways have been improved to accommodate wheelchair users, women, and senior citizens. A new firefighting system has been installed. CCTV cameras have been installed, and facilities such as an ATM, a health dispensary, a 24/7 ambulance, and mobile toilets have been set up on the premises. As in previous years, women-managed stalls have been set up in prime areas.

This year, special attention has been given to safety protocols to ensure a secure environment at the exhibition. Hyderabad Metro Rail will run additional trains with increased frequency for visitors, and TSRTC will operate special buses.

Delete Edit



