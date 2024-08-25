Important Notification for Ganesh Idol Installation and Processions in Hyderabad for 2024

The Hyderabad City Police has issued a detailed notification outlining the procedures and regulations for the installation of Ganesh idols and the associated immersion processions in the city. The Ganesh festival will begin on September 7, 2024, and conclude with the immersion on September 17, 2024. The police have established several guidelines to ensure public order, safety, and smooth conduct of the festival.

Key Points from the Notification:

Intimation and Police Clearance:

♦ Organizers planning to install Ganesh idols in public spaces must first submit an online intimation form and obtain prior written police clearance from the relevant divisional Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs).

♦ A separate police clearance is required for each idol installation, and the intimation form is available on the Hyderabad City Police website.

Location and NOC Requirements:

♦ Organizers must provide a “No Objection Certificate” (NOC) from the landowner, regardless of whether the land is private or government-owned.

♦ Installations should not obstruct traffic or pose a risk to public peace and order.

Electricity and Loudspeakers:

♦ Unauthorized electricity connections at pandals are strictly prohibited. Organizers are required to obtain an authorized electricity connection and attach the certificate with the intimation form.

♦ The use of loudspeakers is restricted to two box-type units, and organizers must maintain noise levels within permissible limits, especially avoiding their use between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

Volunteer Management and Safety:

♦ Organizers must appoint volunteers with proper identification to manage crowds, ensure safety at pandals, and oversee fire safety precautions.

Submission Deadline and Meeting with Police:

♦ The deadline to submit the intimation form is September 6, 2024. Local police stations will hold meetings with organizers to finalize arrangements and issue the necessary clearances before the festival begins.

General Cooperation and Private Residences:

♦ Local leaders, social workers, and residents are requested to cooperate with the police in maintaining public order during the festival.

♦ The guidelines do not apply to idols installed within private residences that are not accessible to the public.

Procession Routes and Timings:

♦ Organizers are required to adhere strictly to the routes and timings specified in the police clearance.

For any assistance or further clarifications, organizers are encouraged to contact their local police stations or reach out to the Hyderabad City Police directly.

This notification ensures a peaceful and well-organized celebration while addressing public safety and regulatory requirements during the Ganesh festival.







