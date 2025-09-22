In a major boost for farmers, Armoor Turmeric GI application okayed

Hyderabad: Ina major boost to Telangana’s agricultural heritage, the Geographical Indication (GI) application for Armoor Turmeric has been technically accepted by the GI Registry in Chennai. The application, filed under number 1624, was submitted on behalf of two farmer associations—Armoor Farmers Producer Cooperative Society Limited, Manthani, and The Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Society Limited, Armoor—and marks a significant milestone for turmeric growers in Nizamabad district

The GI project was led by Dr Pidigam Saidaiah, Associate Dean at Telangana Horticultural University, with financial and technical support from NABARD Telangana. Dr Saidaiah compiled extensive documentation, including proof of origin, varietal characteristics, and traditional farming practices that distinguish Armoor turmeric. The application was facilitated by Padmashree Dr Rajanikanth, General Secretary of the Human Welfare Association, Varanasi, who is widely recognised as the “GI Man of India.”

Armoor turmeric becomes the seventh turmeric variety in India to seek GI protection and is the first from Telangana to be submitted for recognition. Dr Danda Raji Reddy, Vice Chancellor of Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticultural University, emphasised that GI registration could be transformative for farmers, offering premium pricing, market differentiation, and export potential. He noted that the university is working on GI protection for 15 more horticultural crops in Telangana.

Uday Bhasker, Chief General Manager of NABARD Telangana, highlighted the role of GI tags in boosting international recognition and preventing the unauthorised use of regional crop names. Dr Saidaiah explained that the “Erra Guntur” variety dominates turmeric cultivation in Nizamabad, accounting for over 80% of the crop. He added that GI protection not only validates traditional farming practices but also empowers farmers with legal rights over their indigenous knowledge.