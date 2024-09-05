In the Kothagudem district of Telangana, six Naxals were killed in a shootout with the police

Kothagudem : Six cadres, including Lachhanna, the secretary of the CPI (Maoist) Party Manugur area committee, were slain in the district on Thursday during a significant operation against naxals. The Maoist Lachanna Dalam and Telangana Greyhounds engaged in gunfire in the Niladripet forest region of Karakagudem mandal and the Damaratogu area of Gundala mandal, according to the police.

During the gunfight, a Greyhounds constable suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital for further care. According to reports, Lacchanna Dalam, the secretary of the Manuguru area committee, has been active in the community for a while. The group under Lacchanna's leadership had left Chhattisgarh.