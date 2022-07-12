Incessant rains kill 5 in Nizamabad district

Nizamabad: At least 5 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Nizamabad after ruthless monsoon showers battered Kamareddy and other parts of the erstwhile Nizamabad district for 5days, Nizamabad Collector C Narayanreddy said.

"Monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the erstwhile Nizamabad district and likely to weaken during next 24 hrs and may strengthen in the erstwhile district during the weekend July 16 and 17," IMD official said.

With the first heaviest spell of the current monsoon rains so far, Friday's night moderate to heavy showers played havoc with the dilapidated civic infrastructure and precarious power distribution system leaving one man electrocuted, flooding in low-lying areas and hours-long traffic jams on main arteries of the erstwhile Nizamabad district.

Dubai Sailu (45) of Atcham Pet village of Nizamsagar mandal of Kamareddy district died due to electric shock. On Saturday, he was electrocuted while covering the roof of his house with a plastic cover. The deceased was survived with a wife and three children. Makkal Nadipi Sai (45) and Darangula Reddy (35), residents of Lingitanda revenue village under Nizamabad rural mandal of Nizamabad district, accidentally washed away by the Kuntavagu stream in Nizamabad district on Saturday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao announced a financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the deceased. Due to incessant rain, a shed collapsed in Bansuwada Harijan Colony, injuring three seriously.

A huge tree fell on the track at the Talamadla railway gate of Bhikkanur mandal in Kamareddy district on Monday late night due to rain. The railway police said that the Shambalpur Express train was going from Nizamabad towards Secunderabad when the accident occurred.

Officials removed the tree with the help of local police. Tribal secretary Christiana Z Chongtu inspected the Kesh Palli road, the rehabilitation center and the control room, which was cut off by the rains .