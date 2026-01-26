Inclusive growth is the goal of Praja government: Naini

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress-led Praja government is committed to the development of all sections of society and views minorities as equal partners in governance. He asserted that, unlike divisive politics based on religion, the present government is working to ensure equal opportunities for every citizen.

Addressing a programme at the Indoor Stadium in Hanumakonda, organised by the District Minority Welfare Department, the MLA distributed sewing machines to 200 minority women beneficiaries under the Indiramma Minority Women Shakti Scheme. He participated in the event as the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Naini Rajender Reddy said the Praja Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is implementing focused welfare and development programmes aimed at the upliftment and economic empowerment of minorities. He remarked that earlier governments treated minorities merely as a vote bank, whereas the current government considers them partners in progress and governance.

The MLA further stated that scholarships and fee reimbursement for minority students are being released on time and that minority hostels, coaching centres and vocational training institutes are being strengthened. He added that special funds are also being allocated for improving basic infrastructure in minority colonies. Urging beneficiaries to make effective use of the sewing machines, he assured them of continued government support. He said this initiative was only the beginning and announced that another 200 sewing machines are ready for distribution, with steps being taken to ensure that benefits reach every eligible person.