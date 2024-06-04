INDI alliance is on ventilator, BJP on accelerator, says Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary and party Telangana State in-charge Tarun Chugh said the INDI bloc has landed on a ventilator after polling was completed in all the phases in the entire country. On the other hand, the Modi-led BJP is on the accelerator, he claimed.

In a scathing attack on Monday about the false optimism that the INDI alliance has been harbouring, Chugh said the bubble will burst soon. He said the entire country has reaffirmed its faith and trust in the welfare schemes and policies of the Modi government. “Further, the opposition’s misleading propaganda stands debunked by voters. The nation will enter a new era of development and progress after the election results are declared,” he affirmed.