India Must Build Skilled Workforce to Stay Competitive in AI Era: BVR Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: With rapid technological advancements reshaping industries, business leaders at the Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) Leadership Conclave 2025 called for a stronger focus on workforce development, research, and ethical AI governance to keep India competitive.

Cyient founder chairman and former Nasscom chairman BVR Mohan Reddy stressed the urgent need to create a knowledgeable workforce, enhance research and development, build robust databases, and address privacy concerns associated with AI. While automation may disrupt repetitive jobs in the short term, he predicted that from 2026-27, AI would generate significant employment opportunities.

During a fireside chat with PwC Partner Rajesh Duddu, Mr. Reddy reflected on AI’s evolution, recalling that the first PhD in AI was awarded to an Indian, Raj Reddy, at Stanford University in the 1960s.

Transforming Leadership and Workplaces

The conclave, which marked HMA’s golden jubilee, featured discussions on AI’s growing role in leadership and workforce management.

Indian School of Business (ISB) Dean Madan Pillutla highlighted the need for inclusive hiring, urging organizations to embrace diversity and prioritize adaptability over traditional educational pedigrees.

Honeywell Automation Chairman Ganesh Natarajan emphasized AI’s potential to redefine business strategies, calling on managers to integrate AI-driven tools to improve efficiency and decision-making.

Apollo Hospitals Joint MD Sangita Reddy pointed to AI’s expanding role in healthcare, from diagnostics to personalized treatment plans.

As AI adoption accelerates, industry leaders agreed that India’s success in the global AI landscape would depend on its ability to cultivate talent, invest in technology, and implement responsible AI policies.