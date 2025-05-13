India Must Embrace Buddhism for True Progress: Ambedkar Youth Association Holds Grand Buddha Purnima Celebrations in Ieeja.

Gadwal: Marking the occasion of Buddha Purnima, the All India Ambedkar Youth Association organized a grand tribute to Gautama Buddha in Ieeja town under the leadership of District President Macherla Prakash. The event drew significant attention as leaders from various political parties and social organizations participated in paying homage to the great spiritual teacher.

Speaking at the event, Macherla Prakash emphasized that the complete adoption of Buddhism across India is essential for the nation's moral and social progress. He praised Buddhism as a path of compassion, non-violence, freedom, and equality, and underlined how Buddha’s teachings promote the idea of universal brotherhood and human dignity.

"Buddhism does not discriminate—it sees every human as equal," said Prakash. "Buddha’s philosophy enlightens the individual and guides society away from hatred and inequality. He taught us to walk the path of righteousness and humanity."

He also recalled the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, who converted to Buddhism as a step toward establishing social justice and equality for all. “Dr. Ambedkar believed that Buddhism provides equal opportunity to every individual. It is our duty to carry forward his ideology and spread the values of Buddhism throughout the country,” he added.

As part of the Buddha Purnima observances, a Sri Gayatri Yagnam was also held at Jagannath Gutta in Kurnool District, attended by S. Ramachandra Reddy, former BJP District President of Jogulamba Gadwal. The ritual was conducted to honor Buddha’s message of peace and enlightenment.

Several notable figures attended the event in Ieeja, including:

Mahesh Naidu – Congress Party Leader

Pulikal Ashok – Ieeja Mandal President

Balgara Mojesh – Gattu Mandal President

Baligera Pratap, Putta Prasad, Aanjaneyulu, Chagadona Narasimhulu, Devanna, Raju, and other local leaders and youth activists.

The event concluded with a pledge to uphold the values of Buddha and Ambedkar, and a call to propagate Buddhist teachings to foster an inclusive, just, and compassionate society.