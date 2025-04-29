Indian Americans hold solidarity rally at Times Square in NY

Hyderabad: The Indian American community organised a solidarity rally to express their morning and condemn the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack and tragic loss of innocent tourist lives in Pahalgam in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

In a solidarity rally organized at Times Square in New York, the Indian American Community members held placards with slogans of “Enough is Enough, end terrorism,’ “Stop killing Hindus,” and “Hindu Lives Matter.”

The protesters held banners demanding the declaration of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan as a terror state against the backdrop of the ‘Hindus massacre in Pahalgam.” Vilas Jambla of Hindu Swayam Sevak Sangh, USA said that the solidarity rally was organised in all the states by the Indian American community to express morning to the victims who have lost their lives and to create awareness in the world and declaration of Pakistan, an epicentre of terrorism as a terror state.

He said similar rallies are being organised across the states in the USA.

Highlighting certain American-based news and media organisations known for misleading news headings and biased reportage with anti-India and anti-Hindu narratives, the protesters held a banner demanding, “CNN, NBC, NYT, WAPO UN, please say their names and show their faces,” during their rally at the Times Square in New York. Krishna Reddy said that the Indian American Community strongly condemns the terror attack.

“Pakistan is the epicenter of terror. Terror activities across the world are linked to Pakistan. The attacks in World Trade Center in the USA, 9/11 in Mumbai, an airport blast in Afghanistan- all have their roots in Pakistan. Pakistan should dismantle its terror infrastructure or somebody else should do it,” he said.

Shiva, an Indian American said that the Pahalgam attack is particularly targetting Hindus. Hindus and Indians should unite and fight the menace of terrorism.

Mohan said that the HSS volunteers and members of the Indian community have gathered at Times Square to pray for those who have lost their lives in the brutal attack and to create awareness in the world.

Mallikarjun viewed the Pahalgam terror attacks as a Pakistani-sponsored one and that the country should be taught a lesson, so that it would not repeat again. Diranji, another participant, said that the solidarity rally was organised to expose the radical Islamic force’s attempts to impose their ideology on civilised nations.

“What we saw in Pahalgam is that the victims were identified by their faith and they were brutally killed. It is happening across the world and we are here to expose and ask the world to come together against these terrorist forces. Pakistan happens to be the epicentre of the terrorism. Obviously, there are other centres. We need to unite to fight against them,” he added.

Anil stressed that the root cause of terrorism is Pakistan and it should be addressed and terrorism needs to be dismantled from its roots.