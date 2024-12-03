Indiramma Housing Scheme: ₹5 Lakh Assistance and Key Updates by Minister Ponguleti

The Telangana government has made an important announcement regarding the selection of beneficiaries for the Indiramma Housing Scheme. Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy disclosed that a special app has been developed for the selection process. He also announced that financial assistance of ₹5 lakh would be provided to those who own land, in a phased manner. Women are being prioritized as the registered owners of the houses, and the beneficiary selection process will commence on the 6th of this month.

It is known that the Telangana Congress has promised six guarantees as part of its assembly election campaign. Among them, schemes like Mahalakshmi (free bus travel), Grihajyoti (free electricity), and farmer loan waivers have already been implemented. The Indiramma Housing Scheme is another critical guarantee among the six. Under this scheme, houses are being promised for the poor. A financial assistance of ₹5 lakh has been allocated for house construction. Consequently, many poor individuals who own land and aspire to build houses are eagerly awaiting the scheme’s implementation.

In this context, Telangana Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy provided a significant update. He clarified that in the first phase, the scheme would cater to those who own land but lack a house. In the second phase, individuals without land will be identified and provided both land (75 to 80 yards) and ₹5 lakh in financial assistance. He shared these details during a media conference on Saturday, where he also announced that the identification of beneficiaries would begin at the field level on the 6th of this month, aided by the newly developed app.

He emphasized that poverty would be the sole criterion for selecting beneficiaries and clarified that houses would be allotted in the name of women. He assured the public that the government is committed to completing the construction of Indiramma houses, despite financial challenges. Over the next four years, the government plans to construct 20 lakh houses. The selection process for beneficiaries will be completed within 15 days through village committees, and the final lists will be prepared as part of a continuous process.

Minister Ponguleti also made it clear that the scheme aims to empower the poor, with no political interference in the selection process. The construction will occur in four stages: ₹1 lakh for the foundation, ₹1.25 lakh for the walls, ₹1.5 lakh for the slab, and ₹1 lakh upon house completion. He announced that 3,500 houses would be allocated to each constituency in the first phase.

A key announcement regarding house design was also made. The beneficiaries will have the flexibility to design and construct their houses as per their preferences. Minister Ponguleti reiterated that the app is central to ensuring transparency in the beneficiary selection process and explained that its development was the reason for the delay in implementation.