Indiramma Housing Scheme Beneficiaries Urged to Expedite Construction: 830 Houses Sanctioned for Dharur Mandal

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana has called upon beneficiaries under the Indiramma Housing Scheme to expedite the construction of their houses. On Monday, he participated in a distribution program of Indiramma housing sanction letters at Dharur Mandal headquarters, alongside Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy.

Addressing the gathering, Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana emphasized that the government is committed to the welfare of the poor and underprivileged sections by launching multiple developmental schemes. He said the Indiramma Housing Scheme is being implemented with the goal of ensuring every homeless family has a permanent home.

As part of the initiative, 3,500 houses have been sanctioned for the Gadwal Assembly constituency, with 830 houses allocated to Dharur Mandal in the first phase. The construction process, he said, is being carried out in a fully digital manner. Land verification for each beneficiary has been completed using Google Maps, photographic evidence, and official land records.

From the commencement of construction, each stage is recorded through government mobile applications. Once the basement level is completed, beneficiaries receive up to ₹5 lakh directly into their bank accounts in a phased manner. He appealed to all beneficiaries to start and complete their house construction promptly, aiming to finish within six months. He added that the second phase of housing allotment would be announced soon.

He also highlighted that government welfare schemes like Rythu Bharosa, Ration Cards, and subsidized rice are being implemented with the public’s needs in mind and are already bringing positive changes in people’s lives.

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy: Indiramma Realizing Dreams of the Poor

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, speaking at the event, stated that continuous efforts are being made for the development of the district. He assured that any public issue will be addressed immediately and solutions will be implemented without delay.

He said the government's welfare schemes are reaching every household, and the Indiramma Housing Scheme is helping fulfill the dream of owning a home for every poor family. He expressed pride in the fact that out of the 3,500 houses sanctioned for Gadwal constituency, 830 were allocated to Dharur Mandal alone.

The MLA noted that the scheme is being implemented with full transparency—funds are being transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts, eliminating the role of middlemen. He reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of welfare programs.

Reflecting on the past hardships, the MLA said people once struggled with severe shortages of drinking water and irrigation, even leading many to migrate. Today, however, with developmental strides such as the Nettempadu Project providing irrigation water, farmers are now able to cultivate their lands locally.

He also highlighted several key achievements of the state government:

Increase in Rythu Bharosa assistance from ₹5,000 to ₹6,000.

Provision of free electricity up to ₹200 for women to reduce household expenses.

Free bus travel across Telangana for women.

Expansion of local education opportunities, now allowing students and women in Dharur Mandal to pursue studies from Class 10 up to Degree level locally—something that was once a distant dream.

The MLA promised to continue working hand-in-hand with the government to resolve all infrastructure and basic facility issues in villages.

Event Participation

The program witnessed the participation of:

Gadwal Market Yard Chairman Nalla Hanumanthu,

Local public representatives,

Numerous beneficiaries,

General public and district officials.

The event served as a strong reflection of the government’s commitment to rural development, housing for the underprivileged, and social welfare through transparent and inclusive governance.