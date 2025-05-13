Indiramma Housing Scheme Verification Progresses in Chinna Tandrapadu Village

Gadwal: A verification drive for the Indiramma Housing Scheme was conducted today in Chinna Tandrapadu village. The officials arrived to verify the eligibility of 150 sanctioned houses under the scheme.

As part of the inspection process, MPDO and AEE of RWS Department, Mr. Sandeep Reddy, carried out house-to-house verification. Till today, nearly 120 houses have been thoroughly checked for eligibility and compliance with the scheme’s norms.

The verification aims to ensure transparency and proper allocation of houses to the deserving beneficiaries. The officials cross-checked documents and assessed the ground reality regarding the construction and occupancy status of the houses.

The program saw active participation from the Panchayat Secretary, Indiramma Housing Committee Members, and the Field Assistant, who assisted in coordinating the verification smoothly.

This initiative reflects the government's commitment to ensure that welfare schemes like Indiramma Housing reach the right beneficiaries without discrepancies. The verification process is expected to conclude shortly, with the remaining houses scheduled for review in the coming days.