Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme 2025: How to Check Status, Beneficiary List

Highlights
The Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme 2025, launched by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on March 11, 2024, aims to provide 4.5 lakh houses across 119 constituencies, focusing on marginalized groups.
Launched by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on March 11, 2024, the Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme aims to build 4.5 lakh houses across 119 constituencies in Telangana.
The scheme majorly focuses on transgenders, sanitation workers, agricultural workers, dalits, and disabled people.
Each beneficiary will receive ₹5 lakh for their house. The total budget is ₹22,000 crore. The beneficiary list was released on January 23, 2025, and is available on the official website.
Here are the steps to check the status:
- Go to the official website: https://indirammaindlu.telangana.gov.in/
- Click on the Application Search option: Find the "Application Search" option from the navigation menu.
- Enter your details: In the search form, enter your mobile number, application number, Aadhaar number, or FSC card number in the relevant boxes.
- Click on submit: After entering the necessary details, click on the "Submit" button.
- View the sanctioned list: You will see the list of sanctioned applications for the Indiramma Illu program.
