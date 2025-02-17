Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme 2025: How to Check Status, Beneficiary List

Launched by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on March 11, 2024, the Indiramma Illu Housing Scheme aims to build 4.5 lakh houses across 119 constituencies in Telangana.

The scheme majorly focuses on transgenders, sanitation workers, agricultural workers, dalits, and disabled people.

Each beneficiary will receive ₹5 lakh for their house. The total budget is ₹22,000 crore. The beneficiary list was released on January 23, 2025, and is available on the official website.

Here are the steps to check the status: