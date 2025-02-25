Indiramma Indlu: Check Your Allotment Status, L1, L2, L3 Categories Explained

The Indiramma Housing Scheme in Telangana has been a significant step towards providing affordable housing for all. If you’ve applied for a house under this scheme, it’s important to know where you stand. The government has categorized applications into three types, and you can now easily check your application status online. Whether you're eagerly waiting to know your status or have questions, the process has been made simple, and you can even raise grievances if needed.

The government has divided the applications into three categories:

L1: Those who own land but do not have a house.

L2: Those who do not own land.

L3: Those who already own a house but have applied for an Indiramma house.

Applicants can check the status of their applications on the Indiramma Housing Scheme website. They can also find out which category their application falls under and the reason for it. If there are any objections, applicants can raise a grievance online.

How to Check Your Application Status:

Visit the Indiramma Housing Scheme website.

Click on "More" on the home page, then click "Application Search."

Enter your mobile number, Aadhaar number, Prajapalana Application Number, or FSC (Food Security Card) number, and click "Go."

Your application details will appear, showing whether it is in the L1, L2, or L3 category.

If you have any objections, click on "Raise Grievance" to file a complaint online.

A toll-free number, 040-29390057, has been set up to register complaints and answer queries related to the scheme. This number is available on all working days. Additional numbers are available at some district collectorates.

In the first phase, priority is being given to those in the L1 category (those with land but no house). In the second phase, assistance will be provided for both land and house construction.