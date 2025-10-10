Injustice to BCs again!

Senior BC Welfare Association leader Gundala Krishna (RJC Krishna) condemned the State government’s handling of the 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs), following the High Court’s stay on its implementation. Speaking at a meeting of BC community leaders in Khammam on Thursday, Krishna stated that the state government’s lack of sincerity is responsible for this setback (referring to the High Court’s stay order on the day.)

He alleged that despite the Bill being passed in both Houses of the legislature, the manner in which reservations were structured exposes the dominance of upper castes and the government’s questionable intent. “Can reservations be granted secretly, without proper legal footing? Is the government trying to push this through in the dark?” he asked.

Krishna further alleged that certain groups deliberately filed cases in the High Court and Supreme Court to stall BC reservations that are rightfully due as per population proportion.

He asserted that 42% reservation for BCs is a just demand and warned that the government would have to pay a political price if it fails to ensure it.

BC leaders Kurakula Nagabhushanam, Bomma Rajeshwara Rao, and Katti Nehru were among those present at the meeting.