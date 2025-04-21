Live
Inspiring Futures: Motivational Session Energizes Electrical Students at JPN Engineering College
Mahabubnagar: In a dynamic effort to shape bright careers, the Department of Electrical Engineering at Jayaprakash Narayan Engineering College hosted a power-packed awareness program on career guidance and motivational skills. The event was held on campus and drew enthusiastic participation from students and faculty alike.
Renowned motivational speaker Mr. CS Jayanthi Prasad graced the occasion as the chief guest, delivering an inspiring talk that left a lasting impact on the budding engineers. Emphasizing the importance of clarity in career planning, Mr. Prasad offered practical insights into developing a successful career path, especially in today’s competitive job market.
He delved into key topics such as teamwork, effective communication, and thriving in corporate environments, encouraging students to build not only technical skills but also the soft skills essential for professional growth. His engaging session also included valuable tips on resume preparation, ensuring students are industry-ready.
Adding to the interactive experience, a mock test was conducted to assess and enhance the skill levels of the participants, helping them understand where they stand and how to improve.
The event saw active involvement from Head of the Department Mr. Venkatesh, and faculty members Kalpana, Sampath Patel, and Prashanth, who appreciated the relevance of such initiatives in bridging the gap between academia and industry.
The program concluded on a high note, with students expressing gratitude for the motivational boost and valuable knowledge gained — a true stepping stone toward their professional journey.