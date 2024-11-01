Intense Public Backlash Expected if Ethanol Plant Isn't Relocated" - BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy

The potential contamination could impact not only Telangana but also the neighboring districts of Kurnool and Kadapa, since the Tungabhadra is a tributary of the Krishna River, joining it at Sangameshwar. Reddy warned that widespread water pollution would threaten much of the former Mahabubnagar district as well.

As global energy trends shift towards solar power and away from fossil fuels like petrol and diesel, Reddy argued that an ethanol factory offers no meaningful benefits to the country or its citizens. He urged the authorities to halt the project in its initial stages and relocate it away from populated areas, warning that failure to do so would result in public outrage. The factory's management was also cautioned against proceeding with the project under these conditions.

The event was attended by OBC district president Devadas, Rajoli Mandal BJP president Sanjeeva Reddy, District Legal Cell Convener Gavvala Srinivasulu, W. Narsimha, Siddharth, Hemant, Teja, Naveen Shetty, Geeta Reddy, Srinivasulu, and others, all of whom expressed solidarity with Reddy's stance.