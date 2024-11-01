  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Intense Public Backlash Expected if Ethanol Plant Isn't Relocated" - BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy

Intense Public Backlash Expected if Ethanol Plant Isnt Relocated - BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy
x
Highlights

several communities and helps replenish local reservoirs.

The potential contamination could impact not only Telangana but also the neighboring districts of Kurnool and Kadapa, since the Tungabhadra is a tributary of the Krishna River, joining it at Sangameshwar. Reddy warned that widespread water pollution would threaten much of the former Mahabubnagar district as well.

As global energy trends shift towards solar power and away from fossil fuels like petrol and diesel, Reddy argued that an ethanol factory offers no meaningful benefits to the country or its citizens. He urged the authorities to halt the project in its initial stages and relocate it away from populated areas, warning that failure to do so would result in public outrage. The factory's management was also cautioned against proceeding with the project under these conditions.

The event was attended by OBC district president Devadas, Rajoli Mandal BJP president Sanjeeva Reddy, District Legal Cell Convener Gavvala Srinivasulu, W. Narsimha, Siddharth, Hemant, Teja, Naveen Shetty, Geeta Reddy, Srinivasulu, and others, all of whom expressed solidarity with Reddy's stance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick