Inter exam hall tickets released

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has released hall tickets for the upcoming IPE-2026 examinations.

Students can access their hall tickets through college logins, registered mobile numbers, and the official website https://tgbieht.cgg.gov.in.

The Board, in a statement on Saturday, advised all students to carefully verify details such as their name, subjects, examination centre, and photograph printed on the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancies, students must immediately contact their college principals or Board authorities for corrections.

Carrying a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre is mandatory. Without it, students will not be permitted to appear for the exams.

The Controller of Examinations extended best wishes to all candidates for their forthcoming examinations, urging them to prepare diligently and follow examination guidelines.