Interlinking system to avoid power interruption: SE Ramesh Babu

Karimnagar: TGNPDCL Karimnagar Circle Superintending Engineer Meka Ramesh Babu said that the interlink line system (alternative lines) has been established as part of a better quality and uninterrupted power supply to electricity consumers.

The 33KV interlink line system means providing alternative power supply by connecting one 33/11KV substation to another 33/11KV substation, as well as one 33/11KV substation to another 132/33KV substation and similarly from one 33KV line to another 33KV line. It is stated that during natural disasters, during maintenance, or due to other reasons, when power supply in a line or substation is stopped/has to be stopped, power supply is provided through the 33/11 KV interlink line within the respective line or substation, the SE said.

This will enable uninterrupted power supply to the electricity consumers. The interlinking system has been taken up in 98 numbers 33KV lines and in 95 numbers in 33/11KV substations under Karimnagar circle and three numbers each in 33/11KV substations and 33KV lines have been identified and appropriate action plans are being taken to establish them, Ramesh Babu said.

Accordingly, 23 of the 11KV interlinking lines have been established so far. The TGNPDCL working towards providing better and quality continuous power supply to the consumers, he said.