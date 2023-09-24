Live
- Intermediate student suspicious death at Khammam
- Asian Games: Pan, Wang join the greats as China dominate the pool; bag 20 medals overall on Day 1
- NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission delivers 1st ever asteroid sample in US
- J&K tops in e-Governance Service Delivery
- 2 terror modules busted in J&K; 5 terrorists arrested
- CDS visits Karwar Naval Base, aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya
- Congress accuses govt of mismanaging economy across all sectors
- Man attacked in Delhi over Rs 3K debt dispute
- Aviation services provider Celebi India may invest around USD 80 million in next four years
- Kullu Dussehra festival to see participation of 20 countries, will revive tourism: CM Sukhu
Just In
Intermediate student suspicious death at Khammam
Highlights
An Intermediate student died suspiciously at Khammam on Sunday. The student named T. Pallavi (16) who was studying first year Intermediate in a private college.
Khammam: An Intermediate student died suspiciously at Khammam on Sunday. The student named T. Pallavi (16) who was studying first year Intermediate in a private college.
On Sunday her dead body was found in college hostel by her friends. Based on complaint Police handed over to her dead body and shifted to hospital for sent autopsy.
Case was filed case started investigation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS