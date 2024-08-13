Interstate drug peddling racket busted BY SOT, lb nagar TEAM ALONG WITH hayath NAGAR POLICE for transporting hashish oil

In a coordinated operation, the sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT), LB Nagar, along with the Hayath Nagar police, have successfully apprehended two interstate drug peddlers involved in the transportation of hash oil. Cr. No. 904/2024 U/s. 8 (c) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (C) OF NDPS ACT 1985 OF Hayath nagar police station.

The details of the accused persons:-

1 Vanchurbha Konda Babu S/o Balanna, Age: 30 yrs, Occ: Agriculture, R/o. Alagam (V), Luvva Singi (Post), Madugula (M), Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh (Source cum Peddler)

2 Vanchurbha Balakrishna S/o Tellannadora, Age: 20years, Occ: Agriculture, R/o. Alagam(vlg), Gangaraju Madgula (M), Annavaram, Alluri Seetharama Raju district, Andhra Pradesh (Source cum Peddler)

Seized Property:-

Hashish Oil - (13.5) KGs

Mobile Phones- (02)

Net Cash Rs.2,000/-

Plastic packing covers- (01) KG

All w/Rs. 1,08,00,000/- (One Crore Eight Lakh Rupees)





Brief Facts:-



The accused persons Vanchurba Konda Babu and Vanchurba Bala Krishna are cousins and native of Andhra Pradesh State and eking their livelihood by attending agriculture works. Both indulged into this illicit drug trade to earn easy money. The accused were procuring the Hashish Oil from Andhra Pradesh and Odisha transporting and selling it in Bengaluru market and using Hyderabad as transit route.

During routine visits to the nearby cattle market in Annavaram, Alluri Seetharama Raju District, Vanchurbha Konda Babu befriended an individual / SOURCE, who introduced him to illicit drug trade with a promise of making huge money. Konda Babu, along with his cousin Balakrishna, who had a previous arrest in NDPS case by the Vizag Police agreed to participate in the illegal trade. Police is verifying their past criminal history.

The duo procured Hash Oil at cheap rate and selling to the receiver of Bengaluru for huge price (10 times to the purchased price), thus making significant profits).

Recently, the receiver from Bengaluru placed an order for 14 KGs of hash oil, accordingly on 10-08-2024, Konda Babu and Balakrishna procured the hash oil at Chaduru Mamidi Kondalu, located 15 kilometers from their village and came to outskirts of Hyderabad. After reaching nearby ORR on 11-08-2024 evening hours, while they were waiting for the RECEIVER at Taaza Foods Hotel, Peddamberpet village, in the meantime they were apprehended by the SOT, LB Nagar Zone team along with Hayath Nagar Police and seized (13.5) KGs of Hashish Oil, Net cash Rs.2,000/-Two Mobile Phones, packing covers weighing about 1 KG and other incriminating material from their possession.





The main Receiver is absconding. Efforts are afoot to apprehend the absconding accused.



In recent days, the Rachakonda police arrested drug peddlers, including a father and son and siblings. It is noticed that the accused are involving their family members and close relatives in the illicit drug trade to earn easy money.

It is learnt that approximate 35 to 40 KG Ganja is used for making 1 KG of Hashish Oil, thus the total 13.5 KGs Hashish Oil consumed approximate 560 KGs of Ganja. As per the Ganja market rate the Hashish Oil costs about 14 Crores.

It is an appeal to the people and students that procuring, selling, transportation and consumption of the banned Narcotics substances and drugs is a crime and punishable for imprisonment for a period of 10 years and also death, according to Section 31A of the NDPS Act. Further requests the society to help police in curbing this menace.

The above arrests were made under the direct supervision of Shri G. Sudheer Babu, IPS., Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda and the under guidance of Shri C. Praveen Kumar, IPS., DCP, LB Nagar & Shri K. Muralidhar, DCP, SOT, LB Nagar-Maheshwaram, SOT & Hayath Nagar police personnel.







