Int’l kite, sweet festival all set for a flying start

Hyderabad: The city is going to have kaleidoscopic Sankranti celebrations. This year, the seventh International Kite and Sweet Festival, which will begin on January 13, will give an unforgettable experience to all age groups. Along with several mesmerising activities, the main attraction will be the remote kites that will be displayed at night.

The seventh International Kite and Sweet Festival 2025 will be held from January 13 to January 15 at Parade Grounds. “50 international professional flyers from 21 countries including Indonesia, Switzerland, Australia, Sri Lanka, Canada, Cambodia, Scotland, Thailand, Korea, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Italy, Taiwan, South Africa and Netherlands and around 60 national flyers from 16 states will be participating. Different types of huge size kites will be flown during the festival thus making the sky more colourful,” said a senior officer, Telangana Tourism.

“This year a special night-flying event is scheduled from 6 pm to 8 pm, where the flyers will fly kites (kites without string) that are operated by remote,” he added.

Dr Mamidi Harikrishna, director of Language and Culture department, Telangana government, said, “This year we are expecting more that 15 lakh footfall in these three days. It is not only a kite festival, it is a mixture of four festival that include kites, sweet, food and cultural festivals. The sweet festival aims to celebrate national and international integrity and to facilitate exchange among the people of various cultures, languages, religions, castes and so on.”

Around 1,100 varieties of national and international sweets as well as desserts will be on display.

Around 700 homemakers and various participants of 12 countries include Iran, Turkey, Afghanistan amongst others will be participating.