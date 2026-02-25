Irish Minister eyes India-Ireland tech, education boost

Hyderabad: Irish Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers has stated that Ireland is keen to collaborate with India in education, technology, and innovation. Speaking during his visit to the Hyderabad offices of Techfynder and Test Triangle, Chambers noted that such partnerships are vital as the European Union and India advance a new trade agreement. He highlighted Hyderabad as a leading technology hub playing a central role in these international discussions. The Minister discussed how Test Triangle helps Telangana businesses scale operations within the Irish technology ecosystem.

Praveen Madire, CEO of Techfynder and Test Triangle, said the visit included interactions with local employees regarding innovation-led growth. Furthermore, an event at JNTU Hyderabad provided students and parents with insights into studying in Ireland and future career opportunities abroad. Chambers emphasised that companies rooted in India play a meaningful role in strengthening international collaboration. Ireland remains committed to fostering cross-border business ties to enhance global digital transformation and reform.