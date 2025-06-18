Live
Irri. dept to provide nitty-gritty of Kaleshwaram to Ghose panel
Hyderabad: The State Irrigation department would furnish all the details about the Kaleshwaram project, including the minutes of the cabinet meetings held by the previous BRS government to Justice PC Ghose Commission of inquiry into Kaleshwaram project.
Following the reports of the delay in providing information to the Ghose Commission, the irrigation wing made all arrangements to support the commission. Officials said that the information provided by the department on the decisions taken by the last government in the cabinet meetings is crucial to arrive at a conclusion on the entire episode and finalise the report.
Sources said that the Commission wrote letters to the irrigation wing and also forwarded the same to the Chief Minister office seeking more information about the decisions taken on Kaleshwaram project in the cabinet meetings in the previous government. “All this information will be utilized to analyse the statements given by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and top officials of the irrigation wing,” said a source.
Majority of the irrigation officials admitted before the commission that they constructed the project on the instructions of the former CM KCR and the designs of the project were also approved by the former CM.