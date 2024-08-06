Is repealing Article 370 a black day for Congress, asks Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines and Jammu and Kashmir elections in-charge G Kishan Reddy lashed out at the Congress on Monday for calling the abrogation of Article 370 as a black day.

He said that while all the country welcomed the abrogation of Article 370 that stood as a hindrance to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and has become a shackle to the freedom of the people, "it is most unfortunate for the Congress party to call it a 'black day'."

On the occasion of the completion of five years of the abrogation of Article 370, Kishan Reddy expressed shock over the Congress party that considered this historical moment as a 'black day'. He said that since the independence of the country till 2019, the Congress was responsible for the unrest and lack of development in Kashmir. Such a party cannot digest the development of Jammu and Kashmir today, he added.

He said that the Congress party's talk of opposing the verdict of the Supreme Court in the matter amounts to disrespecting the courts.

He said that according to the 73rd Amendment, giving 27 rights to local bodies, giving proper funds to Panchayats and spending on roads, education, and medical makes it a black day? Also, giving domicile certificates to 60 lakh people like West Pakistani refugees, Valmikis, Gorkhas, and Safari Karmachars who were discriminated against for decades is what Congress considers a black day?

He recalled that J&K was given Rs 58,477 crore from Prime Minister's development package and the completion of 53 key projects in that state amounts to a black day, he wondered.

After the abrogation of Article 370, he said the state was giving the much-needed boost to the tourism sector and empowering the average Muslim family that depends on tourism in the Kashmir valley.

That apart, the Centre's efforts created 16,650 new job opportunities by providing adequate educational opportunities and skills to the youth.

There have been radical changes in the development of Jammu and Kashmir in all sectors and that is why the people of the state were celebrating the day of abrogation of Article 370 a historic day and as a festival. But the Congress party which is going against the people's wishes, considering the five years of completion of abrogation of Article 370 as a black day cannot be saved even by God, he said.