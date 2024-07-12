ISKCON Rath Yatra to be held tomorrow

Hyderabad : The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Centre, Miyapur, will be organising the Shri Jagannath Ratha Yatra on July 13.

This was disclosed by ISKCON Miyapur Hyderabad Temple President Ramdas Parbhuji while briefing the media. A vibrant and cherished tradition is scheduled to take place from RS Brothers, Chandanagar, at 2 pm on Saturday, and the Ratha procession will proceed through the main streets of Madinaguda, Allwyn Cross Road, Miyapur Cross Road, JP Nagar, and end at Vishwanath Gardens.

Ramdas said that the event attracts thousands of devotees and spectators from about 10 countries, symbolising unity, devotion, and community spirit. He also stated that the participation of several dignitaries and devotees underscores the cultural and social importance of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, highlighting its role in prompting harmony and understanding among diverse communities. He appealed to the people of the State especially those near Miyapur, Chandhanagar, Hydernagar, and JP Nagar. At HMT Swarnapuri Colony, devotees can attend and get the blessings of Jagannath Swamy.

He further informed a programme would be held at Vishwanath Gardens from 6 pm onwards and end by 10 pm. Elaborate arrangements for devotees were being made, like the supply of drinking water, pulihora prasadam distribution throughout procession points, cultural programmes, speeches by dignitaries, and other programmes at Vishwanath Garden. After that, Annaprasadam would be given to all the devotees, he stated. ISKCON Temple Prabhujis Anand Gopinath, Madur Shyam, and ISKCON members Goparaju Srinivas and Devishetty Srinivas attended this programme.