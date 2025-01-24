IT industry takes genuine talent: KTR on CM’s jibe

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said the IT industry takes genuine talent, education, skill and dedication, unlike carrying bags of cash to bribe MLAs or paying Delhi bosses for a job.

He took to X to counter the CM’s comments to KTR as an IT employee during his ongoing visit to Davos. Rao said, “To those who think they can belittle me by calling me just an IT employee, I say: being part of the IT industry takes genuine talent, education, skill and dedication… Unlike carrying bags of cash to bribe MLAs or paying Delhi bosses for a job! IT professionals across the world earn their livelihood through hard work and ingenuity. To my fellow brothers and sisters in the IT and ITES industry, I salute you. Your tireless efforts and brilliant minds are the backbone of the modern tech world. Without you, the wheels of innovation and progress would grind to a halt,” he said. KTR further said some accidental politicians can’t hold a candle to the educational credentials of IT professionals or their work ethic.

“And we’re all paying the price for their half-baked policies. I’m unapologetically proud of my roots, my education, my work experience, my tech background and my comrades,” he quipped.