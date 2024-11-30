Live
- Rallies, charity events mark Deeksha Divas
- All We Imagine as Light: A Mood-Driven, Slow-Burning Tale of Hope and Struggles
- Fuel efficiency and Performance : How the 2024 Maruti Dzire Stands Out.
- GITAM inks pact with JNARDDC to promote entrepreneurship
- The secret to a successful Long-Distance relationship
- Dedicated phone number for each mandal to address grievances: Srikalahasti MLA
- Survey on MSMEs begins; to continue till Feb 5
- NSU students cleared of drug use allegations
- Paddy procurement yet to gain pace in Srikakulam
- Sookshmadarshini Review: A Tedious Hitchcockian Thriller
Just In
IT Min Sridhar Babu invites Wipro to partner with Skills University
Hyderabad: Telangana's IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu invited Wipro IT company to partner with the State’s prestigious Young India Skills...
Hyderabad: Telangana's IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu invited Wipro IT company to partner with the State’s prestigious Young India Skills University. During a meeting on Friday at the Secretariat, Wipro’s Chief Financial Officer, Raghavan, briefed the Minister on the company’s operations and progress in Hyderabad.
The Minister emphasised the need for industry-driven training programmes at the Skills University, urging Wipro to directly train and recruit talent tailored to its needs. Highlighting similar efforts, Sridhar Babu mentioned that Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is already providing customised training to 80 unemployed youth to meet its specific requirements. Sridhar Babu also encouraged Wipro to consider setting up FMCG production units in Tier-2 cities, leveraging the local talent and infrastructure.