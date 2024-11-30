  • Menu
IT Min Sridhar Babu invites Wipro to partner with Skills University

Highlights

Hyderabad: Telangana's IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu invited Wipro IT company to partner with the State’s prestigious Young India Skills University. During a meeting on Friday at the Secretariat, Wipro’s Chief Financial Officer, Raghavan, briefed the Minister on the company’s operations and progress in Hyderabad.

The Minister emphasised the need for industry-driven training programmes at the Skills University, urging Wipro to directly train and recruit talent tailored to its needs. Highlighting similar efforts, Sridhar Babu mentioned that Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is already providing customised training to 80 unemployed youth to meet its specific requirements. Sridhar Babu also encouraged Wipro to consider setting up FMCG production units in Tier-2 cities, leveraging the local talent and infrastructure.

