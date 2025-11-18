IT Raids conducted on hotels in Hyderabad

The city of Hyderabad is buzzing with activity as Income Tax officials have launched extensive raids on the residences of prominent hotel chairmen and directors. Known for their significant business dealings, the focus is primarily on the high-profile hotel establishments,

The simultaneous searches, now covering a total of 30 locations, include the homes of hotel owners. Initial reports suggest discrepancies between reported income and actual earnings. Officials have indicated notable inconsistencies in tax payments as well.

The officials are meticulously examining data from hard disks to uncover further irregularities.