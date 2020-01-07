IT sector to get major boost in Warangal district

Warangal: In what can be termed as a major stride for the development of IT sector in Warangal as part of State government's endeavour to promote the Tier-II cities, the Cyient, a global engineering and digital solutions provider, is all set to open its own state-of-the-art facility at the Madikonda Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near Warangal on Tuesday.

It may be mentioned here that the Cyient has been running its operations from the IT Incubation Centre established by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Madikonda, near Warangal, since January 2017.

This apart, the other IT major - Tech Mahindra - is also set to open its facility in the IT Incubation Centre.

The new centre of the Cyient is expected to propel the growth of IT in Warangal as is likely to accommodate more local talent from engineering stream.

The company currently employs 200 engineers in its existing centre. According to official sources of the Cyient, the company is likely to hire another 600 in a phased manner with most of the talent being sourced locally.

The new facility which has 60,000 sq ft built-up area can accommodate 600 software professionals. The company is also constructing another tower to accommodate an additional 200 engineers.

Cyient Managing Director & CEO Krishna Bodanapu said, "we are delighted to expand our footprint in Warangal, a city that has a rapidly evolving talent ecosystem.

With the strong momentum and growth in our communications business, we look forward to leveraging our presence here to support customers globally while delivering on our commitment to support inclusive growth in our local communities."

He said that the Cyient was also looking forward to partnering with the State government to help realise the Digital Telangana vision by providing our technical expertise in extending high-speed broadband connectivity for rural areas through T-Fiber initiative.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra is likely to employ 100 software professionals before it expands its wings.

IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao will inaugurate the campuses of both the two companies on Tuesday.