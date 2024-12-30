It was KCR under whom RRR project progressed: Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Former MP B Vinod Kumar criticised the R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for taking credit for the Regional Ring Road’s (RRR) progress. Terming the idea of RRR as the brainchild of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the BRS leader said that whatever progress the project has achieved was because of the efforts by KCR and himself.

In a media statement, Vinod Kumar argued that it was all because of the vision of KCR, who envisaged coming up with 300 km of RRR so that the vehicles passing through Hyderabad to other cities can easily circumvent the city and avoid traffic issues.

He recalled that it was KCR who discussed on several occasions the possible highway alignment for coming up with RRR with top officials of MoRTH (Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India).

While welcoming the progress of the project, the former MP urged the Congress government not to undermine the efforts of the previous BRS government.