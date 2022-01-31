ITC makes big strides in social infra creation

Kothagudem: The people in the agency areas expressing happiness over the ITC Mission SunehraKalprogrammes. It made them aware of modern practices in sustainable solid waste management. Response was overwhelming with the people seeking extension of the mission in their areas too.



ITC Limited - Paperboards & Specialty Papers Divisionhas taken up Mission SunehraKal, roping in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Institute (WASH). It has been propagating solid waste handling techniques since 2019 in 21 mandals in Kothagudem district. The programme has so far covered 2.25 lakh households.

At the request of District Collector, the company selected 42 gram panchayats as its hubs in the mandalsthe mandalsBhadrachlam, Aswapuram, Burgumphad, and Dummagudemto spread awareness and conduct training programmes.

As part of the initiative, model buildings, separated toilets for boys and girls, kitchen sheds and painting camps held, covering schools and even Anganwadi centres, said ITC programme officer K Krishna and WASH project officer P Ganesh. They said they were laying focus on development of schools and aided constructions of compound walls and toilets and school buildings. The company now wants to expand its services even to the areas which are more than 10 km from the factory. Awareness programmes are being conducted on sanitation and water management.