ITC PSPD donates thalassemia testing machine to IRCS

Bhadrachalam: ITC's Paperboards & Specialty Papers Business (PSPD) at Sarapaka near Bhadrachalam town has donated Rs 12.50 lakh worth of thalassemia, sickle cell amine and diabetic testing machine to Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Bhadrachalam through Paperboards Mahila Samithi on Monday.



Bhadrachalam Paperboards Limited Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh's wife Asha Singh inaugurated the testing machine at Red Cross in Bhadrachalam on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, she said that many thalassemia patients of agency area have to go to Khammam and Hyderabad for testing. Noticing their problems in all aspects, they have decided to provide testing machine close available to them, she added.

Paperboards Chief Executive Officer Sanjay Kumar Singh said as part of social responsibility, the paperboards is taking up many developmental activities around of the factory and also in Bhadrachalam agency area. IRCS representatives Dr SL Kantha Rao, S Raja Reddy and Yogi Suryanarayana and other officials were participated.