ITIs, ATCs to be set up in 100 Assembly segments

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to take necessary steps for setting up Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) in 100 assembly constituencies across the State.

He has also directed them to submit a report on the constituencies that currently lack ITI colleges.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on Saturday with senior officials from the Labour department, including Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari and others. During the meeting, Revanth Reddy announced that the existing ITI colleges in the State will be upgraded into Advanced Technology Centres.

He emphasised the need to address the shortage of staff in these institutes and urged officials to update or revise the curriculum to meet the demands of the current industries.

He instructed the formation of a committee with experts to oversee the curriculum changes. Additionally, the Chief Minister suggested collaborating with the Skill University if necessary to ensure effective implementation. Revanth Reddy also advised officials to assess the possibility of establishing new Advanced Technology Centres in polytechnic colleges.

Furthermore, he directed them to prepare guidelines to bring ITI colleges, Advanced Technology Centres, and polytechnic colleges under the purview of the Skill University to enhance technical skills among the youth.