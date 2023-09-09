It's a cowardly act, says Kanakamedala

Hyderabad: The Member of Parliament (MP) from the TDP, Mr Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, on Saturday strongly condemned what he called the illegal arrest of his party chief, Mr Chandrababu naidu, by the AP CID police at Nandyal of Kurnool District earlier in the day.

Terming the arrest in the wee hours of the day as a cowardly act, the TDP MP told media persons at the NTR Trust Bhavan here that the midnight arrests of not only the former chief minister, Mr Chandrababu Naidu, but also other party activists, the prevention of party cadre from staging protests against the illegal arrests and the creation of a tense atmosphere is nothing less than an unspoken emergency in the State, he felt. All these acts of the State Government emphasise the gravity of the situation.ed., Mr Kanakamedal observed.

Mr Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar strongly believes that the public will soon teach a fitting lesson to those who indulge into such reprehensible actions. Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, for such illegal arrests by foisting false cases against a leader who has been into politics for more than 40 years, Mr Kanakmedala felt that this kind of actions are the culmination of lawlessness.

Stating that the TDP will certainly take the legal recourse, the MP said Mr Chandrababu's arrest should be condemned by one and all those who have faith in democracy.