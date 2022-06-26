It’s MLA Harshavrdhan Vs Jupally again, both under house arrest

Nagarkurnool: Tension prevailed at Kollapur mandal of Nagarkurnool district after heated argument took place between the ruling TRS party MLA Beeram Harshavardhan Reddy and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao. The differences between Harshavardhan Reddy and Jupally exposed once again and infighting in the TRS has reportedly has intensified.

The police kept both MLA Harshavardhan Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao under house arrest and imposed Section 144 in the Kollapur.

It is reported that Jupally allegedly made sensational comments on Harshavardhan Reddy on Saturday. Jupally had alleged that he won't be a mute spectator if Harshavardhan levels false allegations against him.



According to the sources, a cold war was going on between Harshavardhan Reddy and Jupally for the last few days. Jupally Krishna Rao was the minister in 2014 but tasted defeat in the hands of Congress candidate Harshavardhan Reddy in 2018 elections and later Harshavardhan joined TRS. It is believed that from then onwards, there were internal conflicts between Jupally and Harshavardhan and in recent times it has turned out to be worse.

A few days ago, Jupally challenged Harshavardhan to come for an open debate on the development in the Kollapur district and both of them decided to have a meeting at the Ambedkar Statue. Police house arrested both the leaders and security was beefed up at the Ambedkar statue.

Telangana MA&UD Minister KTR tried to pacify Jupally and Harshavardhan Reddy. KTR trying to solve the issues by convening meetings with both the leaders. He has been visiting the residences of disgruntled leaders and trying to pacify them with offers of due recognition.

A statement issued by the SP office said that the police have not given any permission to conduct any kind of public meeting or gathering in Kollapur on Sunday and advised the people not to gather or take part in any kind of political activity that may disturb the peace and become a cause for clashes.

The Nagarkurnool police have deployed large police forces at the MLA Harshavardhan Reddy's and Jupally Krishna Rao's houses and even stopped people and activists visiting Jupally's and arrested them for defying prohibitory orders and shifted the arrested to the police station.

Kollapur MLA has been arrested and was shitted to Pebbair mandal.