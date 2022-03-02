Jab botch up: 2 infants die at Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad

In a suspected jab botch up, two infants died here at Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The family alleged that their children died after the nurse administered the jab.



It is learned that a four-day-old infant from Nagarkurnool whose lungs were under developed was given the jab. The family members of the children staged a protest alleging the negligence of the nurse claimed their lives of two infants.

Meanwhile, the Niloufer Hospital Superintendent Murali Krishna spoke to media ruled out the death of two babies and said that only one infant died. He further added that infant was born in seventh month and was just one kg weight. She was suffering from Respective Dysplasia Syndrome and was admitted to the hospital on February 28th. She died at 6 AM on Wednesday.

He continued that the baby was kept on oxygen from the day she has been admitted to the hospital and died today. He said that parents who got disturbed with the news of death of their child are making false allegations against the hospital staff.

The police rushed to the spot to control the mob and are trying to pacify the Family members.