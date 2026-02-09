Jagadish campaigns for Col Santosh’s mother

Suryapet: FormerMinister and MLA Jagadish Reddy stated that Colonel Santosh fought bravely for the nation and called upon people to ensure the victory of Colonel Santosh’s mother, Manjula, in the municipal elections. Jagadish Reddy participated in the municipal election campaign held on Sunday in Suryapet town.

Speaking on the occasion, he recalled that it was the KCR-led government that resolved the drinking water problem in Suryapet. He once again urged voters to support and elect Manjula, the mother of Colonel Santosh, in the municipal elections.

Jagadish Reddy criticised the Congress government for failing to even properly maintain parks in the town. He alleged that since coming to power, the Congress government has not allocated a single rupee for the development of Suryapet and lamented that conditions have reverted to the pre-2014 situation. He accused the Congress of failing to implement even one of its election promises.

He further alleged that women were deceived with promises of giving gold and that farmers were being troubled due to irregular supply of urea. Jagadish Reddy claimed that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was resorting to dramas in the name of SIT notices to cover up governance failures.

He criticized the Chief Minister for using abusive language and said that diversionary tactics were being employed due to a lack of real development.

Calling for a strong defeat of the Congress in the municipal elections, Jagadish Reddy alleged that corruption and exploitation were prevailing under Congress rule