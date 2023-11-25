Live
Just In
Jagadish Reddy champions cause of caste-based welfare
Highlights contributions of Brahmin community
In a recent spiritual gathering at Sumangali function hall in Suryapet, Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, who is also the BRS candidate for Suryapet, expressed gratitude to the Brahmin community for their historic contributions to society. Addressing the gathering on Friday, Jagadish Reddy highlighted the pivotal role played by Brahmins as the pioneers of Ayurvedic medicine, skilled Mangala instrument artists, and essential barbers in the societal progress.
The minister, who served as the chief guest at the event, received unanimous support from the Brahmin community. During his speech, he reminisced about the days when Brahmins served as the first generation of doctors, treating various ailments without the aid of modern medicine and technology. He also lauded their role as midwifery nurses, aiding in childbirth, and their significant contributions to wedding ceremonies through the enchanting sounds of Mangala instruments.