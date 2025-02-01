Jagga Reddy tears to shreds KCR’s claims

Hyderabad: In an unconventional press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Congress Working President T Jagga Reddy adopted a unique approach to counter BRS Chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s recent claims of delivering a strong blow to the Congress party. Instead of issuing a direct statement, Jagga Reddy invited the media to pose detailed questions regarding KCR’s remarks about the Congress party and the state government.

Responding to the inquiries, Jagga Reddy criticised KCR for his decade-long tenure as Chief Minister, during which he reportedly never visited the Secretariat. He highlighted that, in contrast, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and all Ministers attend the Secretariat daily, with Revanth Reddy having conducted 300 review meetings there.

Jagga Reddy accused KCR of being a master at deceiving the public, alleging that he and his family had exploited the state during their ten years in power. He pointed out that despite being elected as Leader of Opposition, KCR had not attended a single Assembly session in the past year, thereby deceiving the people and disrespecting the Assembly.

He further noted that while it is customary for the Leader of Opposition to demand the convening of the Assembly to discuss important issues, KCR has declined invitations to attend, including those from the Speaker. Jagga Reddy emphasised that this behaviour reflects poorly on the Leader of Opposition.

Addressing KCR’s plans to organize a public meeting with five lakh attendees, Jagga Reddy asserted that the Congress party could mobilise even more people. However, he stressed that such gatherings are not the solution to the people’s problems; instead, attending the Assembly to discuss and provide constructive suggestions is essential.

He also criticised the BRS government for leaving behind a debt of seven lakh crore rupees, which the Congress government, led by Revanth Reddy, is now struggling to clear. He pointed out that if the state's financial condition were not critical, the 50,000 crore rupees spent on debt servicing could have been utilised for the welfare of farmers and self-help groups. Referring to KCR’s optimistic views on defeating the Congress in local body elections, Jagga Reddy remarked that KCR is daydreaming, as the BRS is in for a massive disappointment once again.

Concluding, Jagga Reddy called KCR an irresponsible leader and demanded an apology for his derogatory remarks about women voters, suggesting they were lured by promises of gold during the last elections.