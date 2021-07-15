Jagtial: Covid vaccine shortage sparks long queues

Jagtial: The shortage of Covid-19 vaccine has forced people to wait in long queues for receiving the jab at Raikal mandal headquarters in the district. People of all age groups were seen waiting at the Primary Health Center from 7 o'clock in the morning. Those who could not stand in the line were lining up their Aadhaar cards in the queue. The residents complained that only 150 doses a day were allotted to the mandal headquarters, which was not enough to meet the needs of people as the vaccination was being given to all those over the age of 18 years.

Medical officials say that the vaccine doses were inadequate as 50 doses of the vaccines were given to the municipality, along with 32 villages in the mandal. Officials should give the mandal about four to five hundred vaccine doses a day, urged the people.

On the other hand, the District Collector K Shashanka directed the medical officers to conduct around 300 Covid examinations every day at all the Primary Health Centers in the district.

On Tuesday, the Collector held a teleconference from the camp office with the medical officers of all the primary health centers in the district on the Covid control measures. He said the house to house fever survey has to be taken up to identify those with Covid symptoms and distribute Covid kits and explain themabout the usage of the kit. The Collector ordered the re-opening of isolation centers at Huzurabad and Jammikunta immediately. He directed the programme officers to take appropriate steps to set up isolation centers wherever necessary as more number of cases were being registered in the district.