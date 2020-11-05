Jagtial: Create awareness among public on Dharani portal

Jagtial: District Collector G Ravi ordered the officials to create awareness among the people and public representatives about the registrations of agricultural land through Dharani website. He held a tele-conference with tahsildars of various mandals from the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector G Ravi said there are certain issues regarding the lands on Dharani website. If the registrations were not done and if the officials ignore the orders issued by the government, disciplinary action will be taken against mandal-level officials concerned and against Dharani operators along with lodging criminal cases against them, he warned.

The officials must work as per the guidelines issued by the government without crossing the limits, E-passbook will be issued as soon as transactions are

completed. Instead of giving stamp papers, issue the paper by taking print outs which are available in the registration offices, he suggested.

The Collector ordered that the officials and staff must leave the office after completion of the work of booked slots. They were told to solve technical problems, if any, within one or two days and not to create inconvenience to the people. They were also told to mention on the notice board that slot booking will be done only for just Rs.200.

He further told them that while doing transactions to make sure that along with the owner, buyer and eyewitness must present compulsorily and must

take their signatures without fail along with taking their identity proofs.

Collector G Ravi said that at least five bookings must be done in each mandal every day and must not stop registration works for silly reasons. To solve the problems of software and hardware four members of representative were already appointed across the district.

By conducting the registrations process on a smooth and peaceful note, the officials and registration staff must bring a good name to the district. Any single small mistake will also not be spared, along with the registration staff and operators will be suspended immediately, the Collector warned.