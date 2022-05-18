Jagtial: MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar distributes Kalyana Lakshmi cheques

Jagtial: MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques worth Rs 9 lakh to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps in different wards in Jagtial town on Tuesday.

He also distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 3 lakh to nine beneficiaries at their houses. Municipal Chairperson Bhoga Sravani Praveen also accompanied him.

The MLA said the town was booming with development and every citizen and public representative should be responsible for the sanitation in the town.

The wages of sanitation workers have been increased to Rs 15,000 and the total number of vehicles in the municipality was 60 including tractor JCB autos. FSTP was built with Rs 2.5 crore to prevent urban human waste and use it to make fertilizers and to water plants.

Sanjay Kumar said that the negligence of the past rulers led to the occupation of tanks and municipal laws being implemented effectively. Everyone should work for the town development without any politics.

The MLA reiterated that it would be a great achievement for ordinary middle class people to get legal approvals with changing of zones at 14 places with the implementation of the new master plan.

The renovation of the bus stand was carried out with Rs 1 crore. Around 200 nurses would be made available to the patients through the Nursing College. Leaders and people should cooperate for development in all the wards, he added.