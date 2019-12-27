Jangaon: Farmer's family attempts suicide

Jangaon: In yet another incident of alleged apathy of the revenue officials in updating the land records, a farmer's family attempted suicide in front of Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) at Narmetta mandal headquarters on Friday. Prameela owns 2.28 acres under the survey number 186/b4 in Gandiramavaram village and her family has been cultivating it for many years. She said that despite repeated appeals to the revenue officials concerned, they failed to update land records.



She alleged that some ruling party leaders have been threatening her family and obstructing the updation of a land records. "We also filed a grievance petition with the District Collectorate during Prajavani programme but there was no change in our fate," Prameela said. Against this backdrop, the family members arrived at the MRO office and raised slogans against the officials. Later, they poured petrol on themselves in an attempt to self-immolate. The police, who were already present on the office premises, stopped them and took them into custody.

Narmetta Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) R Muralidhar Rao stated that the family has been making baseless allegations against them. He said that the land in question was not under cultivation and there was a dispute within the family over the land. He said that the farmer's family didn't even have proper documents to claim its ownership.