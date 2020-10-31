Jangaon: Textile ancillary industry on the anvil

Jangaon: An ancillary manufacturing unit of the textile industry is to come up in Jangaon district, if one goes by the assurance given by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

During his speech at the inauguration of Rythu Vedika at Kodakandla village on Saturday, the Chief Minister recalled that there was no youth in Bachchannapet when he went to address a meeting during the separate State agitation.

"When I asked the locals, they said that all the youths migrated to other places in search of livelihood," KCR said, stating that it was heartrending.

The Chief Minister also said that Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao had asked him to establish an industry that provides employment to the locals.

"I assured Errabelli of setting up an ancillary industry in Jangaon district relating to Kakatiya Mega Textile Park coming up in Sangem mandal in Warangal Rural district," KCR said. It will also augur well for the weaving community whose number is quite large in the region, the CM added.