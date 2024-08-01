JD Varma takes oath as new Governor

Hyderabad: Former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma took oath as Governor of Telangana at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Telangana High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe administered the oath of office to the new Governor.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari read the Warrant of Appointment issued by President Droupadi Murmu at the swearing-in ceremony. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and others presented bouquets to the new Governor.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Cabinet ministers, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, MLAs, and senior leaders from various political parties attended the event. Earlier in the day, Jishnu Dev Varma, along with his family members, arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The Chief Minister and state officials, including Chief Secretary and SGP Jitendar, accorded a warm welcome to the Governor at the Airport.

Thanking the President and the Prime Minister for appointing him as the Governor of Telangana, Varma said it is also a recognition for the people of Tripura as this is the first time, since Independence, that a person from his home state has been elevated to this post.